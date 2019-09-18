|
|
BARRY EDWARD BRYON Affectionately known as Ted 18th September 2018 A year ago we lost the patriarch of our family. We take this occasion to remember this beautiful man whom we're still trying to come to terms with losing. We'd like to acknowledge and thank everyone for their love and support throughout this heartbreaking year. A special thank you to Tony & Anna Zorzanello, Griffith Retirement Estate, Dr Win, Dr Mayson and all staff at Griffith Base Hospital, Father Rob Harris and Tracey Howard. And to our family and friends for all your prayers, well wishes, cards, flowers, phone calls, texts, emails and visits, far too many to thank individually. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and are so blessed to have you all in our lives. Forever in our hearts Margaret, Karen, Debbie and family.
Published in Beaudesert Times on Sept. 18, 2019